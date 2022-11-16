Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisory for TB treatment

Representative Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Civil surgeon at district hospital Dr Vinod Gupta has issued advisory on diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

Shedding light on TB, Dr Gupta said that TB was an air-borne disease, which would spread at a rapid pace. Its symptoms include weight loss, fever, lack of appetite, frequent coughing and chest pain.

According to Dr Gupta, TB is can be cured. Nodal officer Dr Padmesh Upadhyay said, “In case a person contracts TB, it is mandatory for him/her to undergo Direct Observed Therapy (DOT) treatment, at least for six months. Rs 500 are given to every TB patient for nutrition.”

In order to undergo treatment for TB, one can visit Morena district hospital, civil hospital, community health centres, primary health centres, health and wellness centres and sub-health centres, where tests for the disease should be conducted.