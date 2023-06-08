Monsoon likely to hit MP in third week of June; Temperature continues to soar

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon is likely to hit Madhya Pradesh between June 22 and June 26. Last year, monsoon had arrived by June 20. On temperature front, Bhopal continued to experience intense heat.

Bhopal’s day temperature stood at 40.3 degrees Celsius and night night temperature at 26.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 38.7 degrees Celsius as day temperature and night temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert was issued for rain and thundershowers in Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Rewa and Shahdol divisions, specially districts like Dhar, Betul, Khandwa, Khargone, Narmadapura, Burhanpur, Dindori, Newari, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Katni, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Seoni, Chhindwara in the next 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, Khategaon recorded 30mm rainfall while Burhanpur recorded 10mm rainfall.

According to meteorological department, Western disturbance was hovering over Jammu & Kashmir and joining areas. An induced cyclonic circulation was hovering over Central Pakistan and Punjab. A cyclonic circulation was present over South Chhattisgarh.

A trough is extending from east Bihar to Telangana and another trough is extending from Northeast Madhya Pradesh to North interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and Telangana. A cyclonic circulation persisted over the East Central Bay of Bengal near the Myanmar coast.

Senior meteorological department scientist Ved Prakash Singh said, “Monsoon is likely to hit state between June 22 and June 26 in Madhya Pradesh. Rain activities is due to trough extending from North east MP to Karnataka.”

Maximum temperature

Cities max temp(deg/cel)

Damoh 43.0

Malajhkhand 42.6

Khajuraho 42.4

Sidhi 41.8

Kgargone 41.8

Umaria 41.4

Mandla 41.2

Rewa 41.2

Ratlam 41.2

Khandwa 41.1

Jabalpur 41.0

Shivpuri 41.0

Raisen 40.8

Guna 40.8

Satna 40.6

Gwalior 40.6

Bhopal 40.3

Dhar 40.2

