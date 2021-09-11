Monsoon: 16 districts in Madhya Pradesh record deficit rainfall

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has recorded 802 mm rainfall so far this monsoon, which is a deficit of about six per cent, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

According to the IMD, the central state has received 802 mm rainfall so far since June 1 as against the average 854.8 mm recorded during this period.

At least 16 districts in the state have recorded deficit rainfall, of which 11 are in the eastern and five are in the western part of the state, the IMD's latest data revealed.

Jabalpur district has received the lowest -44 per cent rainfall, while Singrauli has received the highest +47 per cent showers in east Madhya Pradesh, it was stated.

Jabalpur has received 573 mm rain against its average 1,017.3 mm, while Singrauli saw 1,105.9 mm rains against the normal 754.8 mm.

As per the IMD data, Dhar district has received 510 mm rain against the normal 742 mm (-31 per cent), while Sheopur has received the highest 1,258 mm rain against its average 630 mm (100 per cent) in the western part of the state.

Monsoon had hit Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days before its usual arrival date.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:34 PM IST