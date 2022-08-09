Mirchi Baba arrested in rape case, sent to judicial custody till August 22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mahamandaleshwar Niranjani Akhada and Spiritual Guru Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj known as Mirchi Baba was arrested on a rape charge from Gwalior, said the police on Tuesday. He was sent to judicial custody till August 22.

Bhopal Police and Gwalior Crime Branch arrested Baba in a joint operation from a hotel in the city.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (women safety) Richa Choubey told Free Press that on Monday late evening a middle aged woman filed the complaint to the Mahila police station that she was raped by the Mirchi Baba.

“The victim registered the statement in which she alleged that in the month of July she had gone to the house of Baba situated in Minal Residency locality. She had gone to make a request that she was not having children after marriage and she needs his blessings to get the child”, the ADCP added.

She also added that the Baba gave some substance (Bhabuti) to the victim from which she felt unconscious, later when she came in conscious she came to know that she was raped.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 376 and 506 of IPC, ADCP added.

Gwalior superintendent of police, Amit Sanghi informed that the commissioner of police Bhopal, had given the information about the alleged crime of the Baba. He was detained and sent to Bhopal.

The ADCP further added that Baba was arrested after primary investigation and was presented into the court, where he was sent to judicial custody till August 22.

Sources to the investigation informed that Baba came to know about the FIR. He tried to escape from the hotel where he was staying. Following which the Gwalior police chased and caught at the outskirts of the city.

