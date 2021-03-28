‘Meri Holi-Mere Ghar’; Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to walk the talk

BHOPAL: Placing an example, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will celebrate Holi with a festival at his residence on Monday. The chief minister has given a ‘Meri Holi-Mere Ghar’ call, appealing people to celebrate the festival of colours at their home in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. He has advised people to remain disciplined while celebrating the festival.

“I myself used to celebrate Holi every year with enthusiasm with all. But in view of the growing coronavirus infection this year, I have decided to celebrate Holi with my family only following 'Meri Holi-Mere Ghar',” said Chouhan. “Celebration and festivity are our tradition, but when there is an emergency, the ways of celebrating them have to be changed,” said Chouhan reminding people to exercise restraint while celebrating Holi and other festivals.

“Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the state. Cases are increasing in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Betul, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Khargone, Ratlam, Khandwa and Vidisha. Care, vigilance and discipline are needed most to prevent the infection spread,” said Chouhan.

The Chief Minister further said that support of private hospitals is also being sought to fight against coronavirus. The government has fixed the Covid-19 treatment rate at the private hospitals. No one will be able to overcharge. The government is committed to providing free treatment to the poor.”

No separate Covid centre in MP: Chouhan

CM said, “No separate Covid centre will be set up in Madhya Pradesh. Isolation wards will be formed in hospitals for the convenience of the Covid-19 patients. Government is consistently monitoring the situation. The state government is fully prepared to check infection spread and treat those affected. All necessary materials like PPE kit, oxygen, and adequate numbers of required beds are in state.”