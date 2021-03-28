HOLI AT HOME: Home-made colours, food & prayer for Holi next year

Bhopal: Holi, a festival of maximum contact, has taken a unique turn this year. The festivities have been restricted to houses and small groups. This is the first time when, in generations, people will be celebrating Holi locked inside their homes. The festival is all about meeting one another and applying colours on one another. But the disease has trapped everyone inside the four walls of their homes. All they can do is hold family celebrations, say Bhopalis unanimously.

As Bhopal readies to celebrate Holi amid the lockdown, Free Press spoke to a few Bhopalis to get to know their spirit of Holi. Excerpts:

‘Small home party with kids’

‘This is a difficult time for all of us. But festivals are all about celebrating the small things in life. I’m a working woman, so, I hardly get any time to cook festival delicacies. That’s why I’ve ordered laddoos and mathris and other snacks from a home cook and have planned a small-scale Holi party with five kids. I have an 8-year-old daughter. She was really excited about the festival, so, I invited her friends who live nearby. I’ve planned some fun games for the children. We’ve installed a huge plastic pool which I plan to fill with organic colours. I couldn’t take the kids shopping due to the pandemic, so, she missed out on it. But she understands the severity of the situation and is happy to have fun with her family and friends’

— Manisha Anand, businesswoman