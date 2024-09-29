Man Who Raped 5-Year-Old In Harda Held After Six Days, Consumes Poison, Referred To Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The man who raped a 5-year-old girl in Harda and was on the run was nabbed by the police after six days on Sunday, the police said. The police added that the accused, after being captured, claimed to have consumed poison fearing the police, and has been referred to Bhopal.

Harda SP Abhinav Chouksey told the media that the arrested accused has been identified as Sunil Korku. He was arrested from the Nazarpura locality of the Rehetgaon area of the town. After the rape incident was reported, Harda collector Aditya Singh had directed the police to run a special search operation, as per which the police deployed teams in 33 villages of Harda, and utilised night vision drones to locate the accused.

On Sunday, after Korku was captured, he told the police that fearing them, he had consumed poison. He was sent to the Harda district hospital first, from where he was referred to Bhopal. SP Chouksey said that after treatment, the accused shall be produced in the court.