 Man Who Raped 5-Year-Old In Harda Held After Six Days, Consumes Poison, Referred To Bhopal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The man who raped a 5-year-old girl in Harda and was on the run was nabbed by the police after six days on Sunday, the police said. The police added that the accused, after being captured, claimed to have consumed poison fearing the police, and has been referred to Bhopal.

