Mahila Congress to be extended till block level in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: PCC chief Kamal Nath has given instructions to strengthen Mahila Congress. At present the Mahila Congress has constituted a body up till district level. Now Nath has issued instructions to form units till block level, said party official.

A meeting of Mahila Congress with PCC chief was held recently where Nath gave the instructions for constituting units at block level also.

Nath was evaluating the progress of Mahila Congress. “During the feedback meeting Nath was told that Mahila Congress had its units till district level only. He was surprised and immediately instructed to constitute units up to block level,” said a senior party functionary. The Mahila Congress has been given ten days to constitute the units till block level. Five office bearers of the Mahila Congress have been entrusted with this responsibility to complete the task in stipulated time.

Some senior party functionaries suggested that the women wing of the Congress should form the units till sector and mandalam but PCC chief said that let them constitute units till block level first.

Congress, of late, has started focusing on women to expand the party base. “Priyanka Gandhi has gone back to the party's old strategy of connecting with the women folk. In Uttar Pradesh she has also given the slogan ‘Ladki hoon, Lad sakti Hoon.’ In Madhya Pradesh too, women voters could change the fortune of Congress,” said the leader.

Office bearers of Mahila Congress have been asked to present the report after two weeks before Kamal Nath.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:49 PM IST