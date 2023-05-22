'Maharana Pratap Lok' to come up in Bhopal for inspiring future generations, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan present memento to Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, descendent of Maharana Pratap, on Maharana Pratap Jayanti in Bhopal on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): State government will set up 'Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Lok' in Bhopal to inspire future generations about the valor of the legendary warrior.

“Maharana Pratap Lok will exhibit his sacrifices and struggle to ensure future generations know about his valour,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing a programme organised on Maharana Pratap Jayanti at Motilal Nehru stadium here on Monday.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap and other community members were present on the occasion.

The events of Maharana Pratap life will also be included in the state's school syllabus, said Chouhan. He further said that the memorial will have exhibits of his seven close associates, including famed horse Chetak, his general and aide Bhama Shah and associate Punja Bhil. The birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Chhatrasal - May 22 has been declared a general holiday by the state government.

He also announced to set up 'Rana Board 'to address the issues of the Rajput community. The chief minister reiterated that no anti-national outfit will be tolerated on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. “The anti national outfit tried to germinate in the state, but they were uprooted and no one will be permitted to spoil the harmony in the state,” said Chouhan. Lakshyaraj Singh appreciated the work of the chief minister and thanked him for declaring a general holiday on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

He presented the soil of Haldi Ghati (where a historic war took place) to the chief minister, which the latter said was most holy as it was a symbol of the nation's courage and valour and that he would keep that at his pooja place.

Earlier, Chouhan along with Union minister Tomar and Dr Lakshyaraj Singh, unveiled a statue of Maharani Padmavati at Manuabhan Tekri

CM has done historic job: Union minister Tomar

Union Minister for agriculture Narendra Tomar said that by declaring a public holiday on the occasion Maharana Pratap Jayanti and by establishing the statue of Maharani Padmavati, Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has done a historic job and fulfilled a vow he had taken earlier. The Chief Minister will be remembered for his announcements and his development works. “Whatever the announcement he (CM) had made, more than 95 per cent of them have been fulfilled,” said the Union minister.