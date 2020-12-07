Madhya Pradsh: Breather for health dept as Covid-19 positive rate hovers below 5%

BHOPAL: It is matter of great relief for Madhya Pradesh as the corona-positive rate continued to hover below the five-per-cent mark on Monday. The state reported 1,307 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 215,957 with the toll touching 3,347 with 10 more deaths on Monday.

A total of 13,443 are active cases, while 199,167 are cured cases so far, with 1,245 patients being cured in a single day. The corona-positive rate is 4.4 per cent, with 29,322 samples being sent for testing in the state. Three hundred and seventeen samples were rejected at the time of testing.

Indore reported 509 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 45,960 with toll now at 787.The capital city reported 272 new Covid-19 cases on Monday pushing the tally to 33,136. The toll stands at 531. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 74 and 48 corona-positive cases, respectively.