Madhya Pradesh's Sports Policy Remains Unchanged For 2 Decades! | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh sports department has long been governed by Madhya Pradesh Sports Policy of 2005, a framework that has remained unchanged for almost two decades. Despite significant changes in the national and global sports landscape, the state has yet to implement much-needed reforms.

The state sports policy was first introduced in 1989, revised in 1994, and updated again in 2005. However, since then, no further changes or updates have been made to address current challenges and opportunities in sports development.

The 2005 policy laid stress on creating sports infrastructure, identifying and nurturing talent, and promoting a sports culture across all levels. It laid the foundation for establishment of sports academies and centres of excellence in various disciplines. In comparison, many states across India have updated their sports policies in recent years to incorporate changes in sports science, nutrition, and mental health, offering more holistic support to athletes.

Odisha, for example, implemented new sports policy in 2018. Haryana, another leader in sports, introduced a comprehensive sports policy in 2015, which was updated in 2021. Similarly, Maharashtra updated its sports policy in 2017, laying stress on promotion of rural sports, improved sports science facilities, and long-term coaching programmes. Likewise, Uttar Pradesh changed its policy in 2023, Gujarat in 2022, and Rajasthan in 2011 and has already prepared the draft for the new one.

The athletes who have represented states at the international and national levels have raised concerns many times about delayed job appointments, low pay scales, and underutilisation of the allocated sports budget. The sports community has been calling for a policy overhaul to better support athletes, improve infrastructure, and provide more substantial financial assistance.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who has represented India in the Olympics, said, “It’s time to revise the state policy and take examples from other states that are working for betterment of sports in their respective states.” Box: Policy to be revised by 2025 When contacted, sports and youth welfare minister Vishvas Sarang said, “We are actively working on developing sports in the state. We are also revising the current sports policy. Next year, we will bring the new updated policy”.