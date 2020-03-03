Madhya Pradesh’s Megha, Shobhit scale Australia’s highest peak

Bhopal: MP's own Megha Parmar and Shobhit Sharma scaled Australia’s highest peak Mount Kosciuszko and hoisted the national flag amidst the clouds at 1pm on Monday.

The peak lies at a height of 2228m from the sea level.

The two had set off for the expedition on February 29 from Sydney. They crossed Jindabayne to reach Thredbo on Monday.

To the surprise of weather experts, Parmar and Sharma fought winds storming at 45km/hr to become the first to scale Aussie’s highest peak.

The duo had brought along the idea of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Save Koala Bear, backed by MP Tourism, at the peak.

The PS of Tourism Board, Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, said Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board aims at encouraging the daughters of the state to engage in the field of adventure tourism.

Kosciuszko counts number four in the list of highest peak of a continent that Parmar has targeted to scale.

She has successfully conquered Mt Everest, the highest peak of Asia already. Mt Elbrus and Mt Kilimanzaro, the highest peaks of Europe and Africa also lie under her conquest.