Madhya Pradesh's Jagdeep: Revisiting some gems by comical maestro on his 82nd birth anniversary

New Delhi/Bhopal: Late Bollywood actor-comedian Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey, better known by his stage name Jagdeep, passed away in 2020 but his unforgettable charm lives on. He was popular across generations for his paan-stained grin and mischievous eyes as Soorma Bhopali in the 1975 cult film 'Sholay'.

Born on March 29, 1939, in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, the widely popular comedian was a child actor who started his career with the 1951 film 'Afsana'. In his career ranging over seven decades, the star gave some memorable performances that are still etched in the viewers' hearts.

The father of renowned comedian and dancers Javed and Naved Jaffrey was featured in more than 400 films during his lifetime. Today on the occasion of this comical maestro's 82nd birth anniversary, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of his marvelous performances: Muhammad Ali.

In the 1980 released action-thriller 'Qurbani', that also starred Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna, Jagdeep played this character which was a spoof of boxer Muhammad Ali. His portrayal of the legendary boxer became so popular that a mock fight was arranged between the two for raising funds for a mosque, by the actor's fans in the US.