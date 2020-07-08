Veteran actor and 'Soorma Bhopali' of Sholay, Jagdeep passes away at 81

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in "Sholay", died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81. The actor, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, had not been keeping well.
"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI.
Jagdeep appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in 1975 film "Sholay" that is etched in audiences' minds even today. He also played memorable roles in "Purana Mandir" and in "Andaz Apna Apna" as Salman Khan's father.
Better known by his stage name Jagdeep, the actor also directed the movie "Soorma Bhopali" with his character as the protagonist.
The actor is survived by his sons, Naved and Javed Jaffrey.
Following the news, many took to Twitter to express their sorrow.
"Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul," wrote actor Ajay Devgn.
"RIP Jagdeep Sahab ... Remember shooting with you during Life Partner and cracking up with laughter all through the scene.. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have got that chance to work with you.. All my condolences to the family," tweeted Genelia Deshmukh.
"My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family," wrote Johny Lever.
(With inputs from PTI)
