Madhya Pradesh: Youtube removes content showing smuggled animal organs after legal notice

Social media platform YouTube has removed contents of wild life smugglers who used it for smuggling and promoting their business. The state forest department has sent legal notice to both India based and US based headquarters of YouTube.

“We sent notice to YouTube as smugglers used it for their business and trade. YouTube initially refused but when told that legal action will be taken against it in case of smuggling, it removed contents from its platform. Our teams had busted smugglers’ gang who used to show animal organs on YouTube for sale to their potential customers,” additional principal chief conservator of forests JS Chauhan said.

Tiger Strike force of Sagar and Special Tasks Force of Jabalpur in a joint operation had arrested three smugglers and recovered nearly 3 kilograms of scales of pangolins and tusks of elephants. It was major operation against smugglers by Tiger Strike Force and STF. Smugglers used to trade with customers of foreign countries.