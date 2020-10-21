Madhya Pradesh: Youth to decide fate on 11 seats of Gwalior- Chambal region

Fate of contestants fighting in 11 assembly constituencies falling in Chambal Gwalior region will be decided by the youth. In these constituencies, young voters count for more than 50% of total voters.

The age cohort of voters available with election commission shows that the percentage of young voters ranges from 50% to 61% on the eleven assemblies. These eleven constituencies include Dabra, Bhander, Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimni, Ambah, Gwalior, Gwalior east, Gohad and Mahgaon.

Voters falling in age group of 18-39 years outweigh others. This factor has forced the contestants in this region to make strategy that could attract the youths-the most.

Highest numbers of young voters (18-39 years) are in Sumaoli constituency which constitutes about 62% of the youth. Out of total 2,39,853 voters in Sumaoli, 1,48,694 are young voters.

Similarly, Joura, Dimni and Ambah also young voter percentage stands at around 60%. In Joura, there are 1,48,746 young voters from overall 2,43,546 voters in the constituency. Voters in the age group of 18-39 years in Dimni and Ambah stand at 60.04% and 60.83% respectively.

Young voters in Morena are 56.64% whereas Gohad has 54.78%, Dabra 54.49%, Gwalior 53%, Bhander 50.92%, Gwalior east 50.86%, Mehgaon 50.79%.

Penchant for guns is so dominant among the youth of this region that they try to get into jobs where guns play important role. Youth of Gwalior and Chambal region prefer government jobs and their first preference is army, paramilitary forces and then the police. The illiterate or semi-literate youth prefer jobs of security guards.

Considering this fact, the BJP and Congress both have promised them a school like Sainik School that would prepare them for the job of their choice.