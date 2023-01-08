e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Youth shoots self, probe underway in Gwalior

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old boy shot himself with a country-made pistol on Sunday morning in Gwalior after being scolded by his father, the Morar police said.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Rajesh Dandotiya said that the boy who took the extreme step has been identified as Ajay Gurjar (20), who used to reside in the Arya Nagar of Morar locality of Gwalior, along with his parents.

The police learnt during investigation that Ajay had secretly taken out the car owned by his father from the garage on Saturday night and had gone for a night out in the city. During this, he had accidentally rammed his car into another car parked on the road.

Terrified due to the same, he drove back home and silently parked the car in his garage. When his father woke up in the morning, he discovered that one part of the car was broken. When he enquired about the same from Ajay, he confessed to taking the car on a night out secretly.

His father then reprimanded him and told him not to touch the car again. Ajay went inside the room after this. However, a few minutes later, his family members heard the sound of a gun-shot, which had emerged from his room. When his kin rushed to his room, they discovered him lying in a pool of blood.

Ajay was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. ASP Dandotiya said that probe is on to ascertain the source from where Ajay procured the country-made pistol.

