Madhya Pradesh: Youth seeking job of ward boy jumps from hospital building, angry kin attack on security guard

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after he jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital building in Rewa on Saturday, the police said.

According to the information, the youth was the brother of a sweeper posted in the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The youth applied for the job of ward boy in the hospital. But after not getting the job, the youth committed suicide by jumping from the hospital building.

After the death of the youth, the angry kin attacked the security guard of the hospital with a sharp edge knife in which the security guard suffered injury.

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and pacified the matter.

Amahiya police station in charge Shiva Aggrawal said that the body of youth has been shifted into the mortuary and the police have started the investigation into the matter, he added.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:26 PM IST