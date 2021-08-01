Madhya Pradesh: Youth gets three years’ jail term for trying to molest minor

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The special judge of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Jitendra Kumar Bajolia has sentenced three years’ imprisonment to an accused who had entered the house of a minor and tried to molest her.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on the criminal.

Public prosecutor Nitesh Krishnan said that the 17-year-old girl had lodged a complaint at the Dalauda police station on November 4 last year.

The complainant who reached the police station with her parents told the police that a 23-year-old youth, a resident of the same village where she lives, had entered her room and tried to molest her.

She was alone in her house. As the girl raised an alarm, the youth ran away.