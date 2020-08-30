Madhya Pradesh: Work from home employees in nature’s lap, courtesy ‘workation’ by tourism dept

Sitting with a laptop on a bank of a river or perched on the mountain or in a jungle while working for office is no more a dream but is going to be a reality with state tourism department’s new scheme - workation.

To revive tourism industry, which was hit hard due to lockdown, the state government will set up five work stations in the first phase where people will be provided electricity and internet connectivity. Though the industry has been interpreting it as “vacation and work”, it has sprung up from boredom of work from home concept during corona lockdown.

“Work from home has become a reality during corona pandemic. We have identified five properties that will attract such employees. Some more properties will be developed on the same theme later,” MP Tourism Development Corporation MD S Vishwanathan said.