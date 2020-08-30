Madhya Pradesh: Pandemic hits tourism hard, visits to sites down by 90%

Mandu is close to the state’s borders with Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat and besides locals, tourists from these states are also coming to the place, he says. “We ensure that they follow all protection norms. We sanitise the monuments before closing them,” Prasant says.

The footfalls at Bhimbetka, Bhojpur and Aadamgarh are down by 80%. Earlier, around 150 to 250 tourists used to visit these places every day but now the numbers have fallen to 25 to 50.

Against 700 earlier, only around 200 tourists are visiting Sanchi every day. The average footfall in Khajuraho before Covid -19 was 200 but now it is 60 to 70.

ASI Bhopal Circle, Superintending Archaeologist Piyush Bhatt says that the tourists are coming but their numbers are down. On an average, it is about 40 per cent of the earlier figures, he said.

Foreign tourists can’t come as international flights are suspended. Even domestic tourists are mostly from the places around. Those from distant towns can’t come because regular trains are not running and only a few flights are available. Even interstate buses are not running, he says. And then, of course, there is the fear of contracting the disease.

Jabalpur to get ASI circle

Madhya Pradesh will now have two ASI circles instead of one. Earlier the Bhopal circle of the ASI looked after the protected monuments in the entire state. Now, it has been decided to establish a new circle office at Jabalpur. The new circle will have jurisdiction over districts like Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Damoh, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Panna, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Shahdol, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Narsinghpur, Umaria, Singrauli and Niwari. The new office will become functional within the next two months.