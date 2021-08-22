Madhya Pradesh: Women send soybean made Rakhi to PM Modi as a reminder for poverty they are facing

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Women of Chanderi village have prepared Rakhi of soybean seeds for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday, the women met farmer and social worker MS Mewada. They gave Rakhi to Mewada and asked to post it to the PM and the CM stating that the soybean crop has been ruined and they do not have enough money to buy Rakhi for their brothers.

The soybean crop has been affected because of scanty rainfall and outbreak of insect (illi) in the district. The farmers have been continuously raising their demand for compensation but the concerned authority has not yet initiated the survey of the destroyed crops in the fields.

In the face of adversities women came forward with a unique method of protest. The women urged PM Modi and CM Chouhan that they should help them, adding that it has become difficult to manage their livelihood and educational expenses for their children.

Mewada said that the Rakhi would be sent to PM Office Delhi and CM Office Bhopal by post on Monday.

At the same time, the women in rural areas sang Veera songs in the month of Savan. On Saturday, the women of Sevaniya village sang Veera's song, seeing the crop in their field. Phasal Ko Dekh Mari Chhati Phati Jaye O Shivraj Veera (The sight of my crops is heart wrenching, O Shivraj Veera). “CM Shivraj is our brother, he should come to the fields and see our crops,” the women said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Padma Shri Janak Palta celebrates Rakhi by planting saplings

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 07:57 PM IST