Madhya Pradesh: Women are often tricked, BJP is expert in it, says Kamal Nath

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath has said that women are easily gullible and BJP is an expert in it. Women wing of the Congress should actively organize outreach programmes and explain to women about the policies of BJP that are responsible for price rise in the country, said Kamal Nath, in a program of Mahila Congress, organized at the PCC Headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday.

State president of Mahila Congress, Archana Jaiswal said that Kamal Nath has given instructions to focus on villages. Mahila Congress should make a list of villages it is focusing on. It should continue with its campaign of increasing the strength of the women wing of the party.

Addressing the gathering of officer bearers of Mahila Congress, who had come from across the state, Nath said that Mahila Congress is not an ornamental wing of the party. Only one year and ten months are left for elections.

“We need to look into all the reasons where we lost the elections. Women's power is the biggest power but they are gullible and BJP is an expert in tricking. Therefore women should be made aware and warned about it,” said Nath.

After coming out of the meeting of Mahila Congress, Nath said that he was holding meeting of various wings of the party to strengthen it.

“We are contesting not only the BJP but its organization. We are revitalizing our organizational structure and asking them to connect with as many people as possible,” said Kamal Nath.

Replying to a question on naming places after tribal icons, Kamal Nath said that “Yeh Kalakari ki Rajniti hai (These are all gimmicks). Our tribal youth is intelligent enough to understand how are being tricked and diverted away from main issues.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 04:37 PM IST