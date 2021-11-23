e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:56 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State government plans to observe martyrdom day of Tantya Bheel in big way

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that two separate processions from two places would be taken from November 27.
Staff Reporter
Cabinet Minister Narottam Mishra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has planned to observe the martyrdom day of tribal freedom fighter Tantya Bheel known as Tantya Mama in a big way at Patalpani on December 4.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that two separate processions from two places would be taken from November 27.

“The first Yatra will start from Badauda Ahir in Pandhana, which is the birth place of Tantya Mama, while the second Yatra will start from Sailana. Both Yatras would reach to Indore on December 3. Several programmes will be held during a week-long yatras. On December 4, a programme will be held at Patalpani to observe the martyrdom of Tantya Mama,” Mishra said.

He further said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instructed district in-charge ministers to ensure the routes and also all preparation to take out the yatras.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:56 AM IST
