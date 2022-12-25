Madhya Pradesh: Woman’s social media buddy leaks her obscene pics, booked in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A social media friend of a woman resident of Gwalior posted her edited obscene photos online to defame her, police said on Sunday.

Shocked girl and her kin approached the Gwalior cyber crime police who have launched a probe into the matter and arrest the accused who is on the run.

Cyber officials stated that the 22-year-old complainant was quite active on social media. Sometime ago, the woman befriended a man named Raj on a social media platform. Raj told the woman that he was from Mumbai.

The two struck a good friendship and used to chat online frequently. During this, Raj allegedly procured some of her photos as well as personal details. He then began demanding her nude photos. When the woman protested, Raj threatened her with dire consequences. The woman stopped chatting with him and eventually blocked him online. Enraged, he edited her photos to give it an obscene look and posted them on social media.

He even tagged the kin and friends of the woman in the obscene posts to draw their attention, after which the woman and her kin took cognisance. They approached the cyber crime police who have registered the case.