Madhya Pradesh: Woman thrashes over property dispute in Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was beaten up by his maternal brother over a property dispute on the premises of Amarwara Tehsil, Chhindwara, the police said.

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday. The accused brother spotted hitting the woman with his shoes on the premises of the tehsil.

According to the police, the woman, Aswati, resident of Bineki, Amawara had come to the tehsil for the hearing of the property dispute. She met with the accused brother, Suresh who had filed a stay order.

They had a dispute, after that Suresh slammed the woman and beat her up. Later, the woman along with her relatives reached Amarwara police station and lodged a complaint against her accused maternal brother.

According to the sources, Suresh is a property dealer. There were three people including a woman who had a registry over the plot. Aswati had bought the land from Suresh’s wife in 2012, on which Suresh had filed a stay order in the court.

On the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case under section 294 323 355 against the accused and started searching to nab the accused.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:13 PM IST