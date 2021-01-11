Madhya Pradesh: Woman gangraped by four in Siddhi

Bhopal: The condition of Sidhi gang rape victim is stated to be stable on Monday. A 45-year- old widow was ganged raped and the accused also inserted an iron rod into her private parts on Sunday night.

This Incident occurred at Mura Pahad near Sidhi-Rewa border under Amalia police station in Sidhi district. All the four accused-- Pintu alias Balkrisna, Bailal Patel, Lallu Kol and Yogendra Kol-- have been arrested under Section 376, 452 and other sections of the IPC. The accused will be produced in the court on Tuesday. After medical reports, sections may be enhanced. The victim, in profuse bleeding condition, was referred to Rewa Medical College. Her condition is stated to be stable after operation. Her two children, who are of 20 to 25 years of age, are working in Surat. Sidhi ASP Manjulata Patle said, "All the four had approached the victim for water in night and when she opened the door, they entered her house and raped her.