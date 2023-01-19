Madhya Pradesh: Woman duped of Rs 5 Lakh through fake e-Wallet in Gwalior

Image for representational purpose. | FIle

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified cyber fraudsters duped a woman of Rs 5 lakh in Gwalior by creating her fake e-Wallet, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that the woman realised that she had been duped, when the fraudsters told her that her bank account had been frozen and broke all contacts.

Cyber cell officials of Gwalior said that the complainant, Priya Pal, is a home-maker, who had stumbled across a job offer on a social media platform a few days ago. When she clicked on the link, she received a message on WhatsApp, which promised a job with handsome returns and benefits. A link was also attached to the message, on clicking which, a form appeared on the screen. The form mentioned that the job profile requires the person to shop online as a merchandise. It also underlined that double of the amount spent by the person during online purchase would be reimbursed to his/her account.

Pal signed up for the job, after which the company officials made her e-Wallet. Pal used to purchase items online and double of the amount spent by her would return to her account. Later, when she tried withdrawing the money, she was unable to do so.

When she contacted the officials of the alleged company, they told her that her account had been frozen by the bank. They suggested that the woman creates another e-Wallet by depositing Rs 2 lakh in it. The woman suspected something fishy and told her husband.

The duo then approached the Thatipur police of Gwalior and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused. The matter is being probed, cyber cell officials said.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)