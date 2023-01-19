Gwalior: Pradhuman Singh Tomar gives money to an elderly woman, asks her to have breakfast; Congress alleges election malpractice

A screengrab of the video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): With assembly elections closing in, the leaders of Madhya Pradesh’s ruling party are making every possible effort to woo the hearts of the voters. However, at the same time some of these efforts are also landing them in trouble.

Now, a video of state energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has come to the fore in which he can be seen giving money to an old woman.

Something similar had happened recently when the opposition Congress party accused the state's higher education minister Mohan Yadav for distributing money to the voters.

The video was recorded when the energy minister had gone to inspect the Civil Hospital, Hazira in his assembly constituency. When he was inspecting the hospital, an elderly woman approached him with her problems and said that she has been running from pillar to post for 8 months but the officials now say that her file is lost.

In the video, it can be seen that when the woman was narrating her ordeals to the minister, he put his hand in his pocket and took out money.

The elderly woman keeps pleading but Tomar gives her money and tells her to go and have breakfast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Distributing money, when elections are close, an old habit of BJP'

The video has now stirred controversy in the opposition. Congress state spokesperson RP Singh said, “It is an old habit of BJP and its leaders that whenever elections are near, they start distributing money. Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar is a ‘television minister’ but he forgot that a camera shows right as well as the wrong.”

“This much should be expected from those who have become ministers by robbing democracy, because such ministers are looting the people of the state and wasting money. The public is going to teach them a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections”, he further added.