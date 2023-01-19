Madhya Pradesh: Rajasthan man faces case for giving 'triple talaq' to wife

Pic for representation | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city have booked a 32-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly giving instant 'triple talaq' to his fourth wife, an official said on Thursday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq and entails imprisonment up to 3 years.

The woman, a resident of Khajrana here, married accused Imran after the two got in touch through a matrimonial site, said sub-inspector Manisha Dangi of the local police station.

Imran also allegedly promised to look after the complainant's children from her earlier marriages.

Disputes arose after the woman recently found that Imran already has three wives, said the official.

Imran, who is based in Rajasthan, then sought to dissolve the marriage by sending her a text message with "talaq, talaq, talaq", said the official.

On a complaint by the woman, the Khajrana police on Monday registered a case against Imran under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. They have also booked a man from Ajmer under the Indian Penal Code for his alleged role in the case.

No one has been arrested yet, said the official.

