Madhya Pradesh: Woman delivers baby on road in Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman delivered a baby on road in Bihra Dongri village, Kotor tehsil of Satna district on Sunday.

The road of the village was so bad that the woman, Neelam, was forced to deliver her baby on the road.

Actually, Neelam suffered labor pains in the early morning around 5. The kins of woman called the ambulance but it could not reach their house as the road to the village was damaged because of rain.

The driver of the ambulance asked the family members to come to a pucca road, 2 km away from the village. The family members started moving towards the ambulance with Neelam, in the meantime she gave birth to the child.

After the mother gave birth to the child, the family took her to Janani Express and then went to Kotor Hospital where both the mother and child are safe.

Notably, Bihra is the home village of Bhartiya Janta Party BJP Mandal President Ramkrishna Tiwari.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 11:57 PM IST