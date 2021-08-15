Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl arrested for conspiring murder of father

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl and friend of her boyfriend have been arrested for killing her father in Gwalior, police said on Sunday.

The girl was upset with her father as the latter had reportedly slapped her boyfriend a few days ago.

According to information, a 58-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Tripati Nagar under Thatipur police station of Gwalior town around 15 days ago. He along with his wife, son and daughter was sleeping on the first floor of his house when the incident took place.

He was working as a clerk and was posted at the Collectorate Office.

During the investigation, police found that the deceased's daughter was in a relationship with a youth. “As role of a family member in the murder was suspected, we detained girl’s boyfriend and interrogated. He revealed that the girl was upset with his father,” said a police officer.

The officer further said that the girl had first offered her boyfriend to kill her father but he refused.

“When we detained the girl, she confessed to have plotted murder of her father. When her boyfriend refused to kill her father, she lured his friend and offered him the same. She promised him of giving money and also getting married with him,” the officer said.

The officer said that the girl had opened the gate of the house and allowed accused Pushpendra Lodhi to enter the room.

“Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation into the case is on,” the officer said.

