Gwalior: Poison gas in well kills man who enter to repair water supply pump

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old, who entered a well , died after inhaling suspected poisonous gas in Bhind district on Saturday.

Shocked with news, the well owner suffered cardiac arrest and died on the way to hospital.

The incident took place at Thanupura village under the police station of the district.

According to information, the water supply pump of Lalla Singh, 42, was not working properly. He approached an electrician.

The electrician identified as Bade Singh entered the well to repair the water supply pump. When he felt a problem in breathing, he sought help. A youth identified as Kallu Singh also entered the well . He too suffered from breathing problems.

The villagers rescued Kallu Singh, but Bade Singh couldn't be saved. He fell into the water and died.

Lalla Singh, who had called up Bade Singh, suffered a heart attack. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

On getting information, a team of State Disaster Response Force was sent from Bhind and body of Bade Singh was fished out.

In-charge of Raun Police station, Uday Bhan Singh said a case has been registered and investigation is on.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:38 PM IST