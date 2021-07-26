Madhya Pradesh: Wife forced to drink petrol, set on fire by hubby in Gwalior, dies



The incident happened on Monday night, July 19. Madhavi Khatik, 23, of Bahodapur goldsmith's garden, in her statement, told that she had been married for four years. On the day of the incident, her husband Govind Khatik came from outside and started asking for 100 rupees. When she refused to give the money, her husband forced her to drink petrol, tried to pour petrol on her and immolate her. She called her sister-in-law Ratna for help when Ratna rushed her to the hospital.

As per Bahorapur police station In-charge Amar Singh Sikarwar, the victim fought for her life for seven days and died on Monday July 26. The accused Govind Khatik was arrested only after the incident came to light. A case of attempt to murder was registered against him and was sent to jail.