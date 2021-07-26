Bhopal: Man rips off female assistant professor in name of transferring her

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man has ripped off a female assistant professor in the name of transferring her to a place that she inched for.

For that reason, he took Rs 75,000 from the victim. The woman posted to a Government Degree College in Jabalpur met the fraud a few days ago.

He introduced himself as Vijay Bidhwani, personal assistant to state Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav.

As the teacher has been trying for transfer for the past few years, she got ready to pay that amount to the trickster. She handed over Rs 75,000 to the conman in advance.

After receiving the money, the swindler switched off his mobile phone.

On Sunday afternoon, the teacher went to the Higher Education Minister’s official residence in Bhopal, where she met the real Vijay Budhwani.

When Budhwani came to know that someone had conned the woman in his name, he informed the cyber police and lodged a complaint about it.

The cyber police said they had detained a suspect and begun to interrogate him.