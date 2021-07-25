Bhopal: Non-medical players not keen on setting up oxygen plants

BHOPAL: In wake of the possible third wave of Covid-19, the government is stressing on setting up oxygen plants in the state, however, there are a very few takers, specifically from non-medical fields. Non-medical players are hardly interested in installing oxygen units, says industry leaders. Only those having a medical background of running hospitals and medical colleges have shown interest and some are even working in that direction, they added. For non-medical players, viability is a major concern as the industrialists are of the opinion that there would not be any buyers during the lean period.

The department of industries, however, has allayed their apprehensions , saying that the government is offering incentives to those who are interested in installation of oxygen plants for medical use. The authorities also assured that the oxygen would be consumed in industrial units during the lean period.

Gautam Kothari, president of Pithampur Industries Association, said, “Mainly medical players who run hospitals and private medical colleges, have shown the interest for oxygen plants installation. As far as non-medical players are concerned they hardly look keen despite the incentives. They will only be interested if the government ensured their tie-up with hospitals or medical colleges or industries. Otherwise, installation of oxygen plants is not a viable proposition despite the incentives.”

The second wave of pandemic has put severe pressure on already stressed health infrastructure across the country. Shortage of medical oxygen during that period had proved fatal. As of now, there is no major oxygen production unit in the state. The government has offered Special Financial Assistance for setting up medical oxygen plants and related industries in the state. The objective of this special financial assistance is to promote local production of medical oxygen in Madhya Pradesh and to attract private investment in augmenting medical oxygen production capacity in the state. It also aims to increase the production, storage and distribution capacity of medical oxygen in MP. Incentives is for micro, small, medium and large greenfield industrial investments in MP or existing oxygen producing units in MP undertaking capacity expansion or existing units in MP willing to diversify in manufacturing production of medical oxygen, medical oxygen cylinder including cryogenic containers medical oxygen concentrators, medical oxygen production related equipment or devices.