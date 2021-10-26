Madhya Pradesh: What is DGP doing, asks Digvijaya, says Bajrang Dal leader is habitual offender

BHOPAL: Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has said that the Bajrang Dal office bearer who led the attack on sets of Prakash Jha-produced web series Ashram 3 is a habitual offender and a murder accused.

“The Bajrang Dal activist who led the attack on sets of Ashram is a murder accused. He was saying on camera that he was looking for Bobby Deol and will take action against him,” said Singh.

Attacking the attitude of police, Singh said it is surprising that hooligans attack crew members. But renowned film maker like Prakash Jha and DIG say that it wasn’t a big issue.

“We don’t have any hope from Mamu (chief minister Shivraj Singh) but what is the Director General of Police doing? Congress is watching these developments closely and would not let it go,” said Digvijaya Singh.

Earlier, Singh questioned silence of Prakash Jha who was attacked by Bajrang Dal goons. Singh in a tweet wrote, Prakash ji ki chuppi samajh me nahi aa rahi hai. Yeh vichardhara, Prakash ji kisi ko nahi bakshegi (Prakash Ji your silence cannot be deciphered. This ideology will not spare anyone).

Singh wrote that (Prakash Jha) please see the next tweet in which he shared poem written by Pastor Martin Neimoller. The poem says, “First they came for socialists, and I did not speak out- because I was not a socialist. Then they came for Trade Unionists- and I did not speak out- because I was not a trade unionist….then they came for me…and there was no one left to speak for me. Fascism is here Prakash ji. Don’t forget they won’t spare anyone.”

