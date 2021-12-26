Madhya Pradesh: Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat writes to UNion aviation minister, urges for Bhopal-Gwalior-Jabalpur air service

BHOPAL: Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, on Sunday, has written to Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia demanding Bhopal-Gwalior-Jabalpur air service.

Silawat, while meeting the Union minister, also urged him to connect Gwalior - the district he is minister in charge - with a direct flight from the state capital.

During the meeting the two ministers also held discussion on development of Gwalior and Jabalpur airports. The launch of air services for Gwalior-Bhopal and Bhopal-Gwalior and Gwalior-Bhopal-Jabalpur and Jabalpur-Bhopal-Gwalior will benefit the business class along with the common people greatly, Silawat told the Union minister.

In his letter, Silawat said that Madhya Pradesh has got many facilities after Jyotiraditya Scindia became civil aviation minister. The minister urged Scindia to connect Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur by direct flight. Elaborating on the need of direct flight between the three cities, the minister wrote that both Bhopal and Gwalior are industrial cities, and Bhopal being the state capital all the government headquarters are located there, whereas in Gwalior as AG MP High Court, land records office, excise department are located many people including government officials and businessmen frequently travel to the city. Airline companies will also benefit from the start of air travel between these two cities, he mentioned.

Besides, Jabalpur is a big city of our state and the airport is also operating there. There is an immediate need of air facility between Bhopal-Jabalpur as the main bench of the Electricity Department and High Court are located in Jabalpur. With the start of air service between these cities, time will be saved for the commuters. This will also benefit the common people, business class and officials, he stated in his letter. Connecting these cities with direct air service under the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme by the Ministry of Civil Aviation would prove to be very beneficial for Gwalior and Jabalpur, said Silawat in his letter.

