Madhya Pradesh: Warrant against Amisha Patel over cheque bounce

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): District and sessions court, Bhopal, on Monday, issued a bailable warrant against Bollywood actress and Congress' star campaigner in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Amisha Patel. UTF Tele films Private Limited had filed a case of cheque bounce of Rs 32.25 lakh against her. The district court has issued directions to Amisha to be present during the hearing on December 4.

Advocate Ravi Panth, who appeared for UTF Telefilms Private Limited in court, said, ìJMFC Ravi Kumar Borasi has issued a bailable warrant against Amisha. The actor and her company M/S Amisha Patel Production had borrowed Rs 32.25 lakh from UTF Tele films Pvt Ltd in the name of making the film. Under the agreement, she had given two cheques to the company in lieu of Rs 32.25 lakh, which were dis-honoured. He filed the case in the District Court Bhopal on behalf of UTF Tele films Pvt Ltd. A bailable warrant has been issued to Amisha Patel on Monday in this regard. If Amisha Patel does not appear in the District Court on December 4, 2021 after taking the bailable warrant, then the arrest warrant can be issued.î

A case was also registered against Bollywood actress Amisha Patel in Indore in a cheque bounce case of Rs 10 lakh. Bollywood actress Amisha Patel had taken Rs 10 lakh cash from Nisha Chhipa, a resident of Pink City, Indore, in the name of film production. In lieu of this, a cheque dated 24 April 2019 was given. After the due date, Nisha presented this check in a bank located in Indore, then it was dis-honoured.

