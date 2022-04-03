Madhya Pradesh: Villagers bid tearful farewell to their magistrate son

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Hanumangarh Karondia village on Sunday bade a tearful farewell to Badamalhara magistrate Rishi Kumar Tiwari who lost his life in a road accident in Chhatarpur late Saturday night.

As soon as his mortal remains arrived at his residence a large number of people reached there to pay a tribute to Tiwari, the youngest son of a senior advocate Umesh Tiwari. A pall of gloom descended on the village.

The elder brother of Rishi Tiwari, Puneet, performed the last rites.

A large number of officials of the district and people’s representatives were present at the cremation ground.

According to reports, Rishi Tiwari, together with another magistrate Ashish Kumar Mathoria and driver Shailendra Singh Dinkar, was going from Badamalhara to Chhatarpur.

No sooner had the car reached Matgunwa on the Sagar-Kanpur highway than a truck came from the opposite direction.

It was because of the light of the truck that the driver failed to negotiate the vehicle and rammed into it. Tiwari died on the spot.

Both Mathoria and Singh were rushed to the Jhanshi district hospital. After the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolence over the death of Tiwari and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.

District and session judge Hridesh Shrivastava, superintendent of police Sachin Sharma, additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh rushed to the hospital.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 11:05 PM IST