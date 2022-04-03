Bhopal: Woman patient dies in JP Hospital washroom

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman patient died in a washroom of JP Hospital (government district hospital), on Saturday, said an official. Doctors maintain that the woman died of cardiac arrest, however, the hospital administration is waiting for the Post Mortem report to confirm the cause of death.

According to the Hospital, Deepika, a resident of JP Nagar, was to undergo an operation for stomach tumor. The woman had complained of stomach pain a couple of days ago and was admitted to the hospital for the operation.

Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Srivastava confirmed that the woman patient, Deepika died in hospital washroom on Saturday . The administration is waiting for the postmortem report to establish the cause of death, he said.

“Deepika was suffering from multiple problems. She was admitted here for a tumor operation. Before she was admitted here, she had undergone surgery for gallbladder . She also had a lung infection. Because of multiple problems, her health condition was deteriorating,” said Srivastava

On Saturday morning, the woman went to washroom but when she did not return for long, her family members inquired about her from the washroom attendant.

The hospital staff knocked on the door but when she did not respond, , they somehow opened the door. The woman was found lying on floor. The attending doctors declared her dead. Body was then sent for postmortem.

The doctors maintain that the woman died of a cardiac arrest, the administration, however, is tight lipped stating the cause of the death will be ascertained after the autopsy.

