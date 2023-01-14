Madhya Pradesh: Vidisha the first district in country for on ground deployment of innovative 5G use cases

File Photo

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh has become the first ever district in India for on ground deployment of innovative 5G use cases offered by start-ups. To accelerate Digital Transformation across socio-economic verticals, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Under Telecom Startups, MSMEs Mission (TSuM) & 5G Vertical Engagement Partnership Program (VEPP) have been facilitating collaborations of Digital Communication Tech to potential user communities viz.

State governments, Smart cities, Aspirational districts and vertical industries. Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), DoT being pioneer in emerging Digital communication Technologies, is front-ending the “5G use case promotional pilot” for deploying 5G/4G/IoT innovative solutions of Startups & SMEs at Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, with a focus on Health, Agriculture, Diary, Education & Skill development, benefiting the Vidisha community at large.

On Thursday, during the Additional Secretary’s visit to Vidisha district, various 5G/IoT use cases were demonstrated by start-ups in collaboration with C-DOT, which included Superceuticals, Ambupod, LogyAI, BKC Aggregators and Dvara-Surabhi.