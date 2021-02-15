Madhya Pradesh vaccine drive for frontline workers: Harda leads with 46 per cent, Agar is lowest at 6 per cent

BHOPAL: Agar reported 6 per cent frontline workers (FLWs) vaccination, which was the lowest in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Harda led with 46 per cent. Agar reported 21 vaccination cases against 334, while Harda reported 249 cases against 546. Madhya Pradesh reported 18,623 against 87,137, which was 21 per cent. It took the FLWs tally to 232,678. However, the overall vaccination tally (HCWs and FLWs) went up to 572,449. Bhopal reported 12 per cent with 1,354 vaccination cases against 11,102 at 46 session sites, while Indore reported 23 per cent with 2,232 against 9,558 at 55 session sites.

Umaria, Balaghat, Datia and Dhar also reported 12 per cent each. Umaria reported 254 cases against 1,821, while Balaghat reported 379 vaccinations against 3,236 and Dhar reported 234 against 2,025. Datia reported 156 against 1,271. Shahdol reported 15 per cent with 158 against 1,032. Vidisha reported 14 per cent with 254 against 1,821. Rajgarh reported 11 per cent with 197 against 1,794.

Dindori and Dewas reported 43 per cent each. Dindori reported 94 cases against 219, while Dewas reported 737 cases against 1,734. Sagar reported 41 per cent with 708 cases against 1,717.

Besides, corona cases surged in Madhya Pradesh with 203 new cases reported, taking the state’s tally to 257,849 and toll to 3,838 with four deaths. Indore reported 89 corona cases, taking its tally to 58,097 and toll to 927, while Bhopal reported 40 cases, taking its tally to 43,296 and toll to 617. The corona-positive rate went up to 1.5 per cent with 13,374 samples being sent for testing and 44 being rejected.