Madhya Pradesh: Urja Desks at 700 police stations to control crime against women

Bhopal: To control crime against women in the state, the state government is going to establish Urja Desks (or Women’s Help Desks) at 700 police stations on Wednesday.

The programme will be inaugurated by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and the administrative judge, Jabalpur. In the programme, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of the home department, women and child development department, health department, higher education department, general administration department, SC/ST welfare department and social justice department are going to participate online.

The ADG, crime against women, Pragya Richa Shrivastava, said that the desks would be categorised into A, B and C. In the A category, the desk will be established at police stations where 75 cases of crime against women are reported in a year. At this desk, separate staff of one woman sub-inspector, two head constables and four constables will be appointed.

In the B category — or police stations at which 40-75 cases are reported — a staff of four will be posted, including one S-I or ASI, a head constable and constables.

In the C category, the police stations will have three persons, including an S-I, a head constable and a constable, manning the desk.

The district units had completed the formation of the desks in February.

Shrivastava added that a standard operating procedure (SOP) had been established in the matter. These desks are going to help — and redress problems of — women, children and the elderly. These desks will help women to get speedy justice, including ongoing procedure, and are going to give moral support to the victims, besides medical and financial support with the help of self-help groups (SHGs) and others.