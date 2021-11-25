Madhya Pradesh: Union energy minster, CM lay foundation stone of solar power parks

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union minister for Energy and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh performed a bhoomi pujan in Shajapur on Thursday for 1500 MW capacity solar power parks in Agar, Shajapur and Neemuch districts. The project will involve a cost of Rs 5250 crore, as per an official release.

They also signed contracts with private investors for Pradhan Mantri Kusum- Yojana while Chouhan launched a 'USHA' (Urja Saksharta Abhiyan) for the purpose of public awareness in the field of power.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said: "Madhya Pradesh is fast moving towards fulfilling the target of PM Modi of meeting 50% of the country's solar energy requirement by 2030. Every effort is being made in the state to achieve this target within the stipulated time."

The CM said more than 5300 MW of solar power was being produced in the state every day. Solar energy is also being given special emphasis in view of environmental protection.

"Modi has provided electricity to every poor man's hut. Madhya Pradesh is today self-sufficient in power generation. The state is producing 22,000MW electricity per day. The state government is generating electricity by all means including water, coal, wind and sun", added Singh said, "The govt has provided electricity to every village and every household. If any house has been left out, it must be notified so that electricity can be provided there too. The government has made 1.59 lakh km of electricity grid and has provided electricity to every household up to Leh and Ladakh. Today, we have the capacity to transfer 1.12 lakh MW power per day." New and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang said these solar projects of 1500 MW include two units of 550 MW in Agar district, three units of 450 MW in Shajapur district and three units of 500 MW capacity in Neemuch district. Power generation from the projects will start in March 2023.

On the occasion, the CM conducted bhoomi pujan of 89 works in Shajapur district worth Rs 88.66 crore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:12 PM IST