Madhya Pradesh: RSS’s Swar Sadhak Sangam begins in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day Swar Sadhak Sangam has begun in Gwalior. More than 500 members from 31 districts of Madhya Bharat are expected to participate in the programme.

According to Gwalior Vibhag, Sanghchalak, Vijay Gupta, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in the city on Friday. He will be present at the programme for three days and will hold meetings with participants, Gupta said.

Gupta further said a pathsanchalan (March) would be taken out from Maharani Laxmi Bai Samadhi to Achelshwar Mahadev.

“An exhibition on Classical Music is also being organized as part of the event, in which musical instruments will be put up,” he said.

Sources said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his some cabinet colleagues would also be participate on concluding day of the event.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:21 PM IST