Madhya Pradesh: UNICEF, Jagran Lakecity University to work closely on nutrition in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): UNICEF and Jagran Lakecity University has signed a statement of intent to set up State Secretariat for Impact4Nutrition (I4N). This State secretariat is part of Impact4Nutrition network to engage private sector on nutrition and is the first State Secretariat in India.

An event was organised at JLU campus, which was addressed by Margaret Gwada, chief of UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh, Arjan D Wagt, chief of nutrition, UNICEF India and Richard Beighton, chief of resource mobilisation & partnerships, UNICEF India who were virtually present.

As a part of the collaboration, an I4N Secretariat has been set up in Jagran Lakecity University and shall act as the hub of I4N initiatives with a diverse stakeholders including the private sector partners and industry bodies including FIICI, CII Young Indians (Madhya Pradesh Chapter) and others in MP. It is platform for cooperation between JLU and UNICEF to mutually complement efforts to support state government on nutrition. Both will curate opportunities of public-private sector collaborations and partnerships in Madhya Pradesh, through the IMPAct4Nutrition platform.

Speaking on the occasion of launch of the I4N Secretariat, Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University and founding chairman FICCI Youth Leaders Forum, said, “We look forward to making an impact around this critical area of nutrition and women and child development.”

Arjan de Wagt congratulated Madhya Pradesh for starting first State Chapter. Richard Beighton said that private sector can contribute assets, cash and commit its employees to nutrition interventions through their CSR, workforce nutrition, capacity development and nutrition literacy sensitization activities etc as part of Impact4Nutrition.

Sandeep Shastri, VC, JLU, Diwakar Shukla, dean, faculty of journalism and creative studies, JLU, expressed their views on the occasion. The event was moderated by Anil Gulati, communication specialist at UNICEF MP Office. Dr Sameer Pawar, nutrition specialist, Pushpa Awasthy, nutrition officer UNICEF were present online.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 09:33 PM IST