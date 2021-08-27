Madhya Pradesh: Schools open in state with 50% capacity from September 1, CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that all schools including government and private will open in Madhya Pradesh from September 1, with 50% capacity.

A meeting of officials and minister of the school education department was held in the state secretariat on Friday. After deliberations on the formula prepared by the school education department, it was decided that schools will open for the students of class 6-12 from September 1.

Classes will be conducted with only 50% strength of students. Moreover, consent of parents is mandatory for the students. Schools will have to adhere strictly to covid guidelines.

Vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff is must.

Though the state government had given permission to start classes for students of class 9-12 but most of the private and CBSE affiliated schools did not open the schools calling the arrangement as not feasible.

The Association of Unaided Schools had met the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar on Wednesday and had urged him to open schools from class 6 onwards. The school owners also assured the minister of strict following of covid guidelines.

Private school organizations have also said that if the schools across the state were not allowed to open then they would start protest and take to roads to press for their demand.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 08:46 PM IST