Madhya Pradesh: TB hospital set to start skin prick test to check allergy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TB hospital in the city is set to start skin-prick test from next week to examine various types of allergies.

The hospital authorities have bought equipment for it. Hamidia Hospital will supervise it.

Dr AK Jain, medical superintendent of the TB hospital, said, “Prick test started eight years ago in Hamidia Hospital was stopped. Preparations for it are complete. Hamidia Hospital will oversee it.”

Allergy reactions of 40 different substances to the body are done at once, he said.

This test is usually done to identify allergies of pollen, mold, pet dander, dust mites and foods.

In adults, the test is usually done on the forearm, Dr Jain added.

A few drops of the purified allergen are gently pricked on the skin surface, usually in the forearm.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:38 PM IST