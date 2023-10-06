Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old Girl Falls Into Water Tank In Satna, Dies

Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old girl fell into a water tank and died in Purani Basti at Amarpatan on Friday, the police said.

When the incident occurred, the girl Harshita Kori was playing near the tank and fell into it.

Her family members took her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) where she was declared dead.

The doctors of the CHC informed the police about the incident.

Two injured in brawl

Two youths were injured in an incident of brawl with two other youths in the Amarpatan area late Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

According to reports, Rajkumar Patel and Deepak Patel were accused of beating up two other youths, Indra Narayan Dwivedi and Vinay Narayan Dwivedi.

Both Deep and Vinay told the police that Rajkumar and Deepak entered their house and dragged them out of their rooms and beat them up.

Indra Narayan sustained severe injuries in the incident, and the police registered a case against the attackers. They sent Indra Narayan to CHC for a medical examination.